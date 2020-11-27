Triangle Productions Presents Virtual CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS

Triangle Productions will bring you into the world of Joan Crawford her radio broadcast with Hedda Hopper in Christmas with the Crawfords!

Based on the actual Christmas Eve live radio broadcast of the Crawford family from their Brentwood mansion in the late 1940s, Christmas with the Crawfords is a loving homage to and parody of Hollywood's "Golden Age". It's filled with appearances by major Tinsel Town icons, such as Judy Garland, Carmen Miranda, Gloria Swanson and the Andrews Sisters. Magic, music and mayhem rule the holidays as Mommie Dearest tries to prove to the world she's not all washed up, only to have her evening come crashing down in a campy mélange of cat fighting and family feuding.

The show will be available starting on November 27th at 7:30 pm. The video will be available to watch anytime through December 12th. Viewing is only $10.00 for a one time only viewing - you have 24 hours after you sign up to watch.

Conceived by Richard Winchester & Written by Mark Sargent. Directed by Angela McKennie Stage Manager - Jason Coffey Producer/ Costumer/Set Design/Prop Master - Donald Horn Videographer - David Kinder/Kinderpics

To watch the show visit https://www.fiveohm.tv/triangle-productions/christmas-with-the-crawfords and sign in with your e-mail address.

