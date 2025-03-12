Tickets on Sale Next Week For MJ THE MUSICAL in Portland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Individual tickets for the musical, MJ, will go on sale starting Monday, March 17 at 10 am. MJ makes its Portland premiere at Keller Auditorium from July 15-20. He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Portland in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London's West End; Hamburg, Germany…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Portland as it makes its premiere at Keller Auditorium in July.

Jordan Markus plays the title role of ‘MJ' after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London's West End. He is joined on tour by Deaundre' Woods (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Erik Hamilton (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes Jojo Carmichael (Swing/Dance Captain), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble/Assistant Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Ensemble), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Skye Jackson-Williams (Universal Swing), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (u/s Michael), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Rachel Lockhart (Ensemble), Michaela Marfori (Ensemble), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Tyrone Reese (Universal Swing), Avilon Trust Tate (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).

