The Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Gabriella Calicchio as New Executive Director

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has appointed Gabriella Calicchio as its new Executive Director, marking a pivotal moment in the organization’s storied history. Calicchio, a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in the arts, will help guide OSF as it prepares to launch its 90th Anniversary Season. Her appointment follows a rigorous national search led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG), in partnership with a Search Committee comprised of OSF board members and executive staff.



Calicchio brings a wealth of experience to OSF, having held leadership roles across a wide breadth of cultural institutions. Most recently, she served as the Director of Cultural Services and Executive Director of the Marin Cultural Association for the County of Marin in the Bay Area. Her impressive resume also includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Family Museum (San Francisco, CA), Managing Director of the Tony Award-winning Children’s Theatre Company(Minneapolis, MN), Managing Director of Marin Theatre Company (Mill Valley, CA), and Executive Director of Diablo Ballet (Walnut Creek, CA). With her background in nonprofit, government, and corporate sectors, Calicchio’s expertise spans theatre, dance, and cultural management, making her uniquely qualified to lead OSF into its next era.



“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Gabriella to OSF,” said Tim Bond, OSF Artistic Director. “Her extensive background in the arts, combined with her passion for theatre and her infectious spirit, make her an ideal partner as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible on stage. I am eager to collaborate with her not only to realize OSF’s artistic vision but also to strengthen our ties with the Ashland community and the broader region. We both recognize how critical this relationship is to the local economy and the cultural fabric of our area. Together, we will work to ensure that OSF remains a vital contributor to the community while expanding our impact on a global scale.”



Rudd Johnson, Co-Chair of the OSF Board of Directors, also expressed his excitement about Calicchio’s appointment and took a moment to recognize the significant contributions of Tyler Hokama, who has been serving as Interim Executive Director during the search. “There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are for Tyler Hokama who stepped out of retirement to guide OSF through an incredibly challenging period. His dedication and leadership both to OSF and the Ashland community have been nothing short of extraordinary. Tyler’s collaboration with Tim Bond to expand our production offerings, improve cash flow, and secure vital legislative funding for arts organizations across Oregon, including OSF, has laid a strong foundation for our future.”



Calicchio will officially begin her tenure as OSF’s fifth Executive Director in November; however, she will start the onboarding process immediately, working closely with key leaders to get up to speed on the organization’s current operations and initiatives. Hokama will support Calicchio and senior staff during the transition, facilitating an effective handover of responsibilities as he steps down from his interim role.



In tandem with this leadership transition, Johnson has also been elected as OSF’s sole Board Chair, succeeding current chair Diane Yu, who has been serving as Board Chair since 2019 and has devoted nearly a decade of invaluable service to OSF’s board in numerous capacities. Johnson, a long-time audience member and supporter of the Festival, has been attending OSF since 1996 and previously served as Board Chair from 2010 to 2012. His new term will officially begin in January 2025, bringing his extensive experience and dedication to the Festival at a time of continued transformation. Johnson looks forward to working closely with Calicchio and Bond to help guide OSF into this next chapter, ensuring the continued success and sustainability of the organization.



Johnson added, “Gabriella’s visionary leadership and strategic acumen are exactly what OSF needs as we prepare to launch our 90th Anniversary Season. Over the past year, we’ve made significant progress, but we recognize that there’s still important work ahead to stabilize and strengthen the Festival. Gabriella’s experience and dedication to the arts will be key as we continue building on the positive momentum we’ve gained under Tim and Tyler’s leadership. We are confident that she will work hand-in-hand with Tim to carry forward OSF’s legacy of exceptional theatre-making, and I look forward to working with them both to secure a bright future for our beloved theatre.”



Calicchio’s passion for the arts was ignited in her childhood, growing up in a small artist community in Vermont. Surrounded by visual and performing artists, she developed a deep love for theatre that has shaped her career. After earning a Bachelor of Arts in Drama and Dance from Bard College and a Master of Arts in Arts Administration and Education from Lesley University, she dedicated herself to leading arts organizations with a focus on growth, diversity, and community engagement. As OSF’s new Executive Director, Calicchio will oversee the business operations of the organization, with a particular focus on financial management, revenue growth, and general operations.



Calicchio expressed her enthusiasm for joining OSF, stating, “It is an immense honor to join an organization that I have long admired. OSF’s reputation for artistic excellence is unparalleled, and I am excited to bring my diverse experiences across various arts disciplines and industries to this iconic institution. I am particularly thrilled to return to my true passion—working in theatre—and to partner with Tim Bond, the Board of Directors, the Leadership Team, and community leaders to usher in a new era for OSF. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, innovate, and inspire audiences for generations to come.”

