THE PSYCHOLOGY OF SERIAL KILLERS AND WHY THEY CAPTIVATE US is Coming to Portland'5 Centers for the Arts

mark Theatre on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7:30pm. The true crime phenomenon has exploded across the media landscape, from popular podcasts to hit docuseries on almost every streaming service, audiences can't get enough! Now, they'll have a chance to get up-close and personal, diving into what motivates these notorious criminals. An extraordinary interactive experience that offers chilling insights into these mass-killers, going behind the headlines, directly into the minds behind the crimes.

Reserved seating tickets ($29.50–$49.50) go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10am at portland5.com:

Click Here

“The Psychology of Serial Killers is not your typical touring show. It will uncover the many mysteries behind this unnerving topic. Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding of what makes these criminals do what they do, and also learn something about ourselves—why are we so fascinated by the likes of Dahmer, Gacy, Rader and others? “Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment are honored to produce this tour designed for both the true crime fan and anyone interested in the psychology behind the crime. It will educate and enthrall.” – Alison Spiriti, Executive Producer, Right Angle Entertainment

Most serial killers live what seem like normal lives, amongst their neighbors, committing unspeakable killings for years before being apprehended. The Psychology of Serial Killers is a touring masterclass in this very dark subject, tackling questions like: Who are these monsters and why do they commit their horrific crimes? What are the common traits that they share? Why are we fascinated with them? What is the motivation to kill and kill again? Are the victims random or calculated? Most serial killers are white males- why? Why do some women fall in love with serial killers?

These questions and many others will be explored in this intense, interactive deep dive into the inner recess of these infamous human minds. Rachel will provide fresh perspectives on both the headline grabbing Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez and John Wayne Gacy, while introducing us to some less known yet equally fascinating mass-murderers. Welcome to the warped and wicked world of The Psychology of Serial Killers – LIVE ON TOUR!

About Dr. Rachel Toles (Licensed clinical psychologist and true crime expert)

Dr. Rachel Toles is a licensed clinical psychologist whose clinical practice specializes in the treatment of intimacy and sexual problems, anxiety, trauma, depression, and addiction (among her many areas of focus). For over a decade, Dr. Toles has dedicated herself to understanding the motivations, behaviors, and patterns of dangerous criminals. She has served as an expert witness, utilizing her criminal forensic expertise and psychological evaluation skills in the courtroom to help bring justice and understanding to legal proceedings. Rachel has worked intimately with female inmates who suffer from acute mental illnesses under the supervision of Dr. Michael Maloney, a forensic psychologist in the Menendez Brothers case.

Dr. Toles is in high demand as a lecturer and speaker, sharing her knowledge on profiling and understanding the minds of serial offenders. Currently, Dr. Toles is working on a thought-provoking book that challenges our perception of "evil" and encourages us to reconsider our understanding of this concept.

ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management, and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: The Masked Singer Live- National Tour, Jay Shetty's Love Rules, The Wheel of Fortune Live!, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. a Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin, The Price is Right LIVE!, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (National Tour), The Wheel of Fortune Live!, among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com

ABOUT Maple Tree Entertainment (Producers)

With premises in both the US and the UK, Maple Tree Entertainment specializes in putting together unique live shows, primarily in theatres/concert halls Worldwide These include the multi-award winning The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Neighbours - The Celebration Tour, Buddy - The Musical, The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Life & Music of George Michael, An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss, Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience and The British Invasion. www.mapletreeentertainment.com

About Portland'5 Centers for the Arts

Portland'5 Centers for the Arts manages the Keller Auditorium, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Newmark Theatre, Dolores Winningstad Theatre, and Brunish Theatre. As the 5th largest performing arts center in the U.S., we are national leaders in keeping art and culture thriving. Our five venues draw over one million patrons to downtown Portland's Cultural District and generate an average of $60 million in regional spending every year. With the help of Metro and the Metropolitan Exposition Recreation Commission, we connect with the public to offer the performances that offer benefit and enrichment to our community.