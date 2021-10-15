THE ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY Announced At Newmark Theatre

Created and brought to life on stage by Canadian actor Charles Ross, One-Man Star Wars Trilogy is just what it seems - a live solo performance of the original trilogy of Star Wars movies (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi)! The multi-talented Ross stuns audiences by singlehandedly playing all the characters, singing the music, flying the ships, fighting the battles and condensing the Star Wars plots into just over 60 minutes of live entertainment.

The Portland show will take place at the Newmark Theatre, November 14th at 7:00pm. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at www.portland5.com.

Convinced that he has the best job in the world, "professional geek," Ross has delivered his rapid-fire recap more than 4,000 times to audiences in 500 cities across four continents over

the past 15 years.

It all began at the age of 6 when Ross saw Star Wars with his father. When he was later able to tape the movie on his family's VCR, he would wake every morning at 5:30 a.m. to watch it. At the University of Victoria, Ross befriended T.J. Dawe; the duo soon collaborated on the creation and arduous rehearsal of many treatments of what would become One-Man Star Wars Trilogy.

With Ross performing and Dawe directing, the show made its Toronto Fringe Festival debut in 2002. It toured to Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, B.C., and Chicago. Then, in 2005, the show hit a high point - a performance at Star Wars Celebration III in Indianapolis for an audience of 35,000 ecstatic fans in Indianapolis.

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy is recommended for Star Wars fans of all ages. NOTE: Audience members are invited to wear costumes, but no masks or weapons are allowed.

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy is performed with permission of Lucasfilm Ltd. All "Star Wars" elements are property of Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.