THE INHERITANCE Part 1 & 2 and More Announced for Triangle Productions! 2022-2023 Season

triangle productions! has announced its 33rd season.

The company is recognized as one of the oldest LGBTQ-identified theatres in the US winning multiple awards including the 2021 Oregon Heritage Excellence Award shared with its founder and Executive Director Donald Horn/Donnie

Their first show was in 1990, After the Rain, produced at the Firehouse Theatre on SW Montgomery - and now, they are presenting to you our thirty-third season.

First, is a British comedy - The [one act] Play That Goes @rong. The British have their own brand of humor and this one certainly isn't limited to jokes, missteps, and an acting troupe that may or may not pull off tonight's show! September 2022

The second show is a repeat of sorts. During the 2021 COVID shutdown, they produced this play and then streamed it. Many said, "We want to see it performed live." So, thus, here comes Helen Raptis, back as Erma Bombeck to fulfill that request. ERMA BOMBECK: At Wit's End. December 2022. Discover the story behind America's beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all - the truth.

Third show ME & Tammy. They try to produce one new work per year, and in 2023, they bring you the songs and stories of Tammy Wynette. April 6, 1998, brought a lot of sorrow to many in the country-western world when beloved singer Tammy Wynette died. That night, John who impersonates Tammy has been asked to go on - how can he? He too is devastated. That is until the ghost of Tammy visits him and reassures him that everything will be alright. Some of Tammy's famous songs are included in the show. February 2023

The fourth and fifth shows are one play produced in two parts. This is a huge undertaking with twelve men in the same story, but, presented in two separate months. Thrilling and exciting, this play is a Northwest Premiere.

THE INHERITANCE Part 1 & 2 by Matthew Lopez

Winner of the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play.

Winner of the 2020 Drama Desk Award for Best Play.

Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Play.

Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, THE INHERITANCE tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives-an older man and a younger one-their futures suddenly become uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths. Inspired by E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, THE INHERITANCE is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.

Part 1 April 2023 Part 2 June 2023

Season tickets can be ordered through email: boxoffice@trianglepro.org or by calling 503-239-5919

The website for the 33rd season as well as brochures will be mailed out at the end of June 2022. Single tickets go on sale on June 28th.

1785 NE Sandy Blvd Portland OR 97232