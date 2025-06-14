THE BED TRICK Included in Artists Repertory Theatre's 43rd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artists Repertory Theatre (ART) has announced its 43rd season– marking its second year back home at 1515 SW Morrison St. Artists Rep’s 2025/26 lineup continues to showcase vibrant local voices from our own backyard, featuring the work of three talented Pacific Northwest playwrights.

There’s something for everyone this season! Kicking things off, Seattle’s Keiko Green brings us a fresh and bubbly bedroom farce with The Bed Trick. Next, Portland-raised Kallan Dana takes us on a shapeshifting road trip with the Lynchian thriller Racecar Racecar Racecar. Closing out the season, ART’s own Andrew W. Mellon Playwright-in-Residence E.M. Lewis wraps up her six-year residency at Artists Rep with Apple Hunters!, a funny and heartfelt story of men, friendship, and the power of showing up for each other.

Of the upcoming season, Interim Artistic Director, Luan Schooler says, “This season, we’re celebrating more of the amazing playwrights of our region. We have three plays by women with deep roots in Portland and the Pacific Northwest, and each play offers a vivid, compelling point of view on contemporary America. Wickedly funny, viscerally surreal, and profoundly hopeful, these plays offer something for everyone! Who needs New York, London, or Chicago when we have such exciting writers here in our own backyard?”



Throughout the 25/26 season, Artists Rep will be in partnership with Theatre Diaspora, Oregon's only professional AANHPI (Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) theatre company, a partnership to promote professionalization of AANHPI designers, present readings by local and nationally renowned playwrights, host post-show events, and more, culminating in a full production of Carla Ching's The Two Kids Who Blow Shit Up. "I'm thrilled that Theatre Diaspora and Artists Repertory Theatre are finally coming together in partnership. When we join forces, we expand what's possible — not just for our organizations, but for the communities we serve. Collaboration like this allows us to dream bigger, reach further, and create a more inclusive future for the arts,” says Managing Artistic Director Samson Syharath.

Artists Rep is relaunching its capital campaign with renewed passion this season, working to raise the remaining funds for the completion of the theatre’s renovation. Performances for this season will continue to take place in the intimate and transformative setting of the lobby stage. Managing Director, Aiyana Cunningham says “We’ve been strategizing for a big push to complete our building. Stay tuned for updates throughout the season as we reveal our vision for a vibrant performing arts center that supports multiple organizations and artists – and share our progress on fundraising to get it done.”

Artists Rep is offering patrons the same STANDARD and PREVIEW subscription packages as last season. These subscription packages allow you to pick your show dates in advance for all three performances and get the best seating available. Packages are now on sale as of June 7th, 2025. To purchase a package or learn more, visit artistsrep.org/current-season.



Single tickets will go on sale in August, starting at $30 for previews and $60 for the standard run. For pricing options including Arts For All, discounted, and sliding scale tickets, visit artistsrep.org.

Comments