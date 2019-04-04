THE 2019 WESTSIDE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL Returns This June

Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton's only professional immersive theater company, is proud to announce the first-annual WESTSIDE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL, an all-ages, three-day immersive celebration that is FREE to attend. The event features a collaboration of local theater groups, nonprofits, and art educators that will immerse attendees in all things Shakespeare during the final weekend in June.

The festival's highlight is a beautiful production of one of Shakespeare's funniest plays, The Comedy of Errors, directed by seasoned theatre veteran Brenda Hubbard and opening June 28. The play will also be featured entertainment for The Queen's Feast, an authentic five-course royal dinner on June 29 (see below).

MORE INFO: Immerse yourself in 1591, the year of Queen Elizabeth I and the English Renaissance. A myriad of poets, madrigal singers, Renaissance dancers, Shakespeare-related activities and performances are featured on two stages-a full weekend of fun for the whole family! Talented local actors from Bag & Baggage, Original Practice Shakespeare, Portland Actors Ensemble, Torchsong Entertainment, Curious Comedy Theater, Penguin Productions, and select Beaverton School District student thespians perform scenes all weekend from The Bard's most famous plays. A beautiful full production of one of Shakespeare's funniest plays serves as the festival highlight under the grand poplar tree: The Comedy of Errors, directed by theatre veteran Brenda Hubbard. Engage in sword fighting demonstrations from Academia Duellatoria, enjoy Tudor-inspired art, Elizabethan meat-and-vegetable pies from Mrs. Lovett's Pie stand, then grab a pint of ale at the over-21 pop-up pub ("The Elephant"), which will feature Oregon wines, a variety of Oregon microbrews, and Billy Shakes' favorite go-to mead.

Tickets on sale April 15 for The Queen's Feast on Saturday, June 29. This authentic 1591 culinary experience will feature a spit-roasted pig served by an entertaining cadre of "waiters-in-waiting" approved by Queen Elizabeth I herself. Honored guest William Shakespeare, the Queen, and gala feast guests will be entertained by fine singing, dancing, and a full professional production of The Comedy of Errors in the Inn-Yard of The Elephant. A truly enchanted evening of Elizabethan decadence!

Following its opening on Friday, June 28 at 7:30 pm, The Comedy of Errors will continue with performances on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, June 30 at 2pm. The production will also perform at select Westside wineries through July (dates, times and locations pending confirmation).

The Westside Shakespeare Festival is made possible by a grant from the City of Beaverton, the Cultural Coalition of Washington County, and the Oregon Arts Commission.





