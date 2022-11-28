Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two Performances

STOMP has seen overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements.

Nov. 28, 2022 Â 
STOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two Performances

The American Theatre Guild presents the Melbourne engagement of the international percussion sensation, STOMP. Originally scheduled for November 9-10, this BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER production was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions and is now scheduled to take the stage on December 11, 2022.

Tickets to STOMP can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com, KingCenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours.

Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; this year, it will incorporate two new pieces. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

In addition to the stage shows, STOMP has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and a series of award-winning international commercials.

The performers "make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.

Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.

Please note: BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com, KingCenter.com and the King Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




DISNEYS THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan Theater Photo
DISNEY'S THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan Theater
Disney Theatrical Productions and The American Theatre Guild announced today that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.
Single Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale Friday Photo
Single Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale Friday
The American Theatre Guild hasÂ announced that single tickets for the Lubbock premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take the stage for eight performances April 4â€“9, 2023.
Student Blog: How to Succeed in College Without Really Trying Photo
Student Blog: How to Succeed in College Without Really Trying
Surviving college means finding the tools to help stay afloat as the waves of responsibility wash ashore, which is just a dramatic way of saying you must find and accept the help you need. Every person has different needs. I found that the best way to manage college life is to follow the three Rs: rest, relax, and recharge.
Photos: First Look At ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Portland Center Stage Photo
Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Portland Center Stage
See photos of George Bailey, Clarence, and the Bedford Falls community coming to life at Portland Center Stage this holiday season, in a fresh, inventive reimagining of the beloved holiday story. Itâ€™s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will begin preview performances on November 19, open on November 25, and run through December 24 on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Tickets are on sale now.

More Hot Stories For You


Single Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale FridaySingle Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale Friday
November 28, 2022

The American Theatre Guild hasÂ announced that single tickets for the Lubbock premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take the stage for eight performances April 4â€“9, 2023.
Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Portland Center StagePhotos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Portland Center Stage
November 22, 2022

See photos of George Bailey, Clarence, and the Bedford Falls community coming to life at Portland Center Stage this holiday season, in a fresh, inventive reimagining of the beloved holiday story. Itâ€™s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will begin preview performances on November 19, open on November 25, and run through December 24 on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Tickets are on sale now.
Play On Shakespeare and The Magic Theatre Announce Multi-Year ResidencyPlay On Shakespeare and The Magic Theatre Announce Multi-Year Residency
November 22, 2022

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare in performance through translation and adaptation, has announced a multi-year residency with The Magic Theatre.
Queer|Art|Prize in Recent Work Awarded To Stefa Marin AlarconQueer|Art|Prize in Recent Work Awarded To Stefa Marin Alarcon
November 22, 2022

On Thursday, November 10th, a radiant crowd of LGBTQ+ artists and allies convened in-person at The Whitney Museum of American Art for Queer|Art's biggest event of the year: The 2022 Queer|Art Annual Party.
Julia Murney, Conrad Ricamora & More to Star in BROADWAY ROCKS CANCER Benefit PerformanceJulia Murney, Conrad Ricamora & More to Star in BROADWAY ROCKS CANCER Benefit Performance
November 21, 2022

The best way to get into the holiday spirit is by enjoying holiday classics performed by Broadway's hottest stars. And now you can! Summit Health Cares is presenting Broadway Rocks Cancer, a benefit performance raising funds to help provide comfort to patients and their families fighting cancer.
share