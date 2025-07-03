Review: WAITRESS at Broadway Rose

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WAITRESS is on at Broadway Rose, and it deserves a generous slice of Standing Ovation Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. Directed by Lyn Cramer, this production of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson’s Tony-nominated musical serves up the perfect recipe of heart, humor, and hope.

Based on Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 movie of the same name, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a gifted pie maker in a small Southern town who has become trapped in an abusive marriage and a life she barely recognizes. Working at Joe's Pie Diner with her fellow waitresses and dearest friends Becky and Dawn, Jenna channels her emotions into her pies, giving them whimsical names that reflect her inner world. When Jenna discovers she's pregnant, her world becomes even more complicated. An unexpected affair awakens feelings she thought were lost forever, and a pie contest with a substantial cash prize offers her a precious chance at freedom.

This is a musical about the kind of people you might meet at your local diner – beautifully flawed, but ultimately inspiring in their determination to create something better. It addresses complex issues like toxic relationships, unwanted pregnancy, and financial insecurity with honesty, yet never loses its sense of humor or warmth. By the final curtain, you'll find yourself rooting for everyone on stage (well, except Jenna’s husband, Earl, played with chilling authenticity by Mitchell Bray).

Sara Bareilles’s score is not your typical big musical fare. It weaves pop melodies with intimate theatrical storytelling, creating space for this talented cast to deliver deeply personal performances. Yorkston is brilliant as Jenna, finding every shade of a woman discovering her strength. Her rendition of "She Used to Be Mine" is breathtaking – the new definitive interpretation of this song as far as I’m concerned.

The supporting cast wraps you in the cozy world of the diner, making you feel like a regular. Chloe Evans and Sydney Deputy bring genuine chemistry as Becky and Dawn, whose friendship provides both laughter and love. Benjamin Tissell brings endearing awkwardness and genuine sweetness to Dr. Pomatter, while Andy Baldwin delights as Ogie, Dawn's wonderfully quirky suitor.

At its heart, WAITRESS celebrates the dreams that refuse to stay buried, the courage to reimagine your life, and the friends who believe in you when you don’t believe in yourself. I loved every minute of this excellent production.

WAITRESS runs at the Deb Fennell Auditorium through July 20. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Fletcher Wold

