Review: TRIANGLE at Broadway Rose

When I first learned that a musical romance would be built around the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire — one of New York's most devastating industrial disasters (there’s an excellent book about it) — I'll admit I was skeptical. But TRIANGLE, with its intricate dual narrative structure, won me over. This isn't a show about the fire itself. Rather, the historical catastrophe is a catalyst for exploring what it means to open yourself up to finding love in unexpected places.

The musical, by Curtis Moore, Thomas Mizer, and Joshua Scher, follows two parallel romances separated by a century but united by location. It weaves the stories with emotionally stirring music performed beautifully by six actors, almost all of whom play dual roles across the time periods.

In 1911, we meet Sarah (Sophie MacKay), a Jewish immigrant seamstress, and Vincenzo (Alex Foufos), her Italian Catholic foreman. Fast forward to 2011, where graduate student Brian (Collin Carver) encounters Ben (Alex Foufos), a stranger fascinated by the history of the fire, who challenges Brian's emotional walls.

The show's title evokes multiple meanings. Beyond referencing the factory itself, TRIANGLE explores the geometric arrangement of relationships. Sarah navigates life with her sister (Malia Tippets) and father (Barney Stein); Brian exists within a triangle of his boss (Jennifer Lynn Teel) and friend (Malia Tippets). Most intriguingly, Alex Foufos delivers an excellent performance as both Vincenzo and Ben, illustrating how love's obstacles may change form but remain universal.

Sophie MacKay, whom Broadway Rose audiences may remember as Sandy in GREASE, brings out the character's quiet strength, while Collin Carver captures the pain of someone who has chosen safety over connection. As Sophie’s sister and Brian’s friend, Malia Tippets brings much of the humor that provides breathing room to the emotionally charged story.

Ultimately, TRIANGLE is about having the courage to open your heart even when it feels dangerous, and about how something beautiful can rise from even the most horrible tragedy. It runs through October 12. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Fletcher Wold

