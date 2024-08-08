Review: REGGIE HOOPS at Profile Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What do we owe to the people who sacrificed for us? What must we sacrifice for others? And, most importantly, is that sacrifice worth it? REGGIE HOOPS, a new play by Kristoffer Diaz now getting its world premiere at Profile Theatre, explores these and other questions about the complications of the American Dream.

Reggie is a queer woman of color who made it to the level of assistant manager in the NBA, but was recently fired for reasons that are unclear – racism and sexism certainly had something to do with it. That life was tough, and Reggie coped by drinking too much and making questionable personal decisions. Now she’s home with her wife and kids, managing dinner the way she used to manage the basketball team. When a blast from the past shows up with an offer, Reggie has to decide what she wants her place in the world to be.

The struggle arises because Reggie’s decision is infused with the weight of generational expectations. Her parents left the Bronx to provide more opportunities for Reggie and her brother, Muncie. But Muncie, who dropped out of college to be a stay-at-home dad, feels cheated out of the life he imagined for himself and pins his self-worth onto Reggie instead. Reggie also has to figure out how she wants to show up for her wife, Bells, and their children, who are happy to have her home, sober, after years on the road. As the layers unfold, the situation becomes more and more heavily laden until Reggie chooses a path that is both impossible and inevitable.

Diaz’ dialogue is sharp, and under Melissa Crespo’s skillful direction, the play is not only emotionally charged but also very funny. Treasure Lunan brings both zing and thoughtfulness to Reggie as she works to define herself as separate from other people’s dreams and ideas. La’Tevin Alexander gives an excellent portrayal of Muncie, a character so uncomfortable in his own skin that the whole set seems to vibrate when he's on stage. But the standout was Julana Torres, who is fierce as Reggie’s mom, Iz. She has a lot of the most biting lines, but the words are hardly necessary – one look and you know that she doesn’t put up with any crap.

Profile Theatre has recently made a considerable investment in new plays, with readings, workshops, and world premieres like this one. Especially in these challenging times for the theatre, it’s crucial to support this type of work.

REGGIE HOOPS runs through August 11. Details and tickets here.

Comments