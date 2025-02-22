Review: PASS OVER at Corrib Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PASS OVER at Corrib Theatre is an emotionally charged production that weaves together the absurd, the mystical, and the painfully real. Directed by Vin Shambry, Antoinette Nwandu's powerful play transforms the Historic Alberta House into a space where a contemporary urban street, the American South, and ancient Egypt converge in a searing examination of the experience of young Black men in America.

So, why is Corrib, a company dedicated to Irish theatre, producing this play right now? Artistic director Holly Griffith provides two reasons. First, PASS OVER is a response to Waiting for Godot, which was the previous show in Corrib’s season. (The theme continues this spring with Godot Is a Woman.) Second, she notes in the program that “a closer look at some of the most brutal police forces in the US will belie a heavy Irish American presence” and that “Irish and Irish American people come from a legacy of being brutalized by the forces of colonialism, and it would put to shame our ancestors’ fight for freedom if we didn’t examine our own complicity in the subjugation and abuse of another community.” In any case, PASS OVER is a remarkable play, and I’m grateful that Corrib is providing the opportunity for Portland audiences to see it.

The play centers on Kitsch (Nik Witcomb) and Moses (Emmanuel Davis), two young Black men whose lives unfold on a street corner that serves as both their prison and their stage. Their dreams of "passing over" (a phrase whose meaning evolves over time) are expressed through playful games like listing their "Promised Land Top 10" (favorite foods, perfect dates, clean socks) even as the constant threat of police violence, manifested in sudden bursts of gunfire, forces them to the ground in a horrifyingly routine dance of survival. Their days are punctuated by visits from two white men (both played by Jake Street) - Mister, who is lost in more ways than one, and Ossifer, a menacing police officer.

Like Waiting for Godot, PASS OVER balances deep tragedy with moments of genuine joy and humor. The friendship between Kitsch and Moses, wonderfully portrayed by Witcomb and Davis, provides a touching core of humanity amid the surrounding darkness, and their banter offers welcome moments of levity without ever undermining the gravity of their situation.

While familiarity with Waiting for Godot might add an extra layer of appreciation, PASS OVER stands firmly on its own. It’s not an easy play, but it will leave you both moved and challenged. For those who want to continue the discussion, there are talkbacks after all of the Sunday performances, which you can go to even if you attend the show on a different day.

PASS OVER runs through March 9 at the Historic Alberta House. Details and tickets here.

