Review: GREASE at Broadway Rose

Before every show at Broadway Rose, someone comes out to thank the sponsors and, for well-known musicals like this one, remind the audience not to sing along. I have never found repressing that urge as difficult as I did for GREASE. This production’s energy is infectious, thanks to an excellent cast, featuring many actors making their Broadway Rose debut.

GREASE follows the romance between high schoolers Danny Zuko (a greaser) and Sandy Dumbrowski (the wholesome new girl). After a summer romance, they unexpectedly reunite at school, where Danny has built a tough-guy persona that’s at odds with the sweet boy Sandy fell in love with. As they go through their senior year, they and their friends – the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies – navigate the challenges of identity, peer pressure, and growing up.

The musical opened on Broadway in 1972 and was made into a movie in 1978. The original stage show was gritty for the time, and it dealt with some controversial issues. It also featured complex development and storylines for all of the main characters. The movie was a simplified, sanitized version – it dropped some plot points and focused on the romance between Danny and Sandy. It also cut some songs (e.g., “Shakin’ At the High School Hop”) and added others, namely “Summer Nights” and “You’re the One That I Want.” Those new songs were huge hits, and later were incorporated into the stage show. This is all to say that if you’ve only seen the movie, you’re in for a few surprises.

This is an ensemble show, and the ensemble is excellent. Sophie MacKay and Victor Polanco shine as Sandy and Danny, and they’re surrounded by equally strong performances, especially Melissa Gale, who brings both bite and vulnerability to Rizzo; Brit Eagan, who charms as the pink-haired beauty school dropout Frenchie; and Christian Lane Miller, who demonstrates true triple-threat talents as Doody.

While some elements of GREASE are dated by today's standards and sensibilities, viewing it as a cultural time capsule allows audiences to appreciate the show for what it is – a nostalgic slice of Americana. The enthusiastic audience response suggests I wasn't alone in this sentiment.

If you’re looking for a high-energy production that will most definitely have you dancing in your seat, GREASE is the one that you want.

GREASE runs through May 18. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Fletcher Wold

