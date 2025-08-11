Review: ANYTHING GOES at Broadway Rose

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Rose Theatre continues to dazzle with their big summer productions. The latest offering of Cole Porter's beloved 1934 classic ANYTHING GOES proves that sometimes the best entertainment comes from embracing pure, unadulterated fun.

Set on a transatlantic oceanliner, ANYTHING GOES follows the romantic misadventures of Billy Crocker (Matt Casey), a young stockbroker who stows away to pursue his love, Hope Harcourt (Jennifer Davies). Hope is inconveniently engaged to the stuffy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (Matthew Henry Curl). Add nightclub singer Reno Sweeney (Courtney Fero) and gangster "Moonface" Martin (Joe Theissen) to the mix, and you have a recipe for mistaken identities, farcical situations, and madcap chaos.

Director Peggy Taphorn understands exactly what this show needs to succeed: don't take anything too seriously – just let the quirky characters and fabulous music carry you along like a wave. Fero commands the stage as the big, brassy Reno Sweeney. Her performance captures the essence of what makes this musical work—it's all about attitude, energy, and having the confidence to sell even the most ridiculous moments with complete conviction.

Joe Theissen delivers a wonderful turn as Moonface Martin, as do Karin Terry as Erma and Jim Peerenboom as Elisha Whitney. They prove that in a show filled with larger-than-life characters, the key is finding the humanity within the hijinks.

But let's be honest – what everyone really comes to see is the dance numbers, including the iconic tap number to the title song. On this point, the production 100% delivers, thanks to the many talented members of the ensemble. It’s a tap-stravaganza that will bring you to your feet.

Overall, this show celebrates the joy of theatrical escapism through witty repartee, Porter's exceptional score (including beloved standards like "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," and "It's De-Lovely"), and romantic entanglements that weave together in unexpected ways. It is delightful, delicious, and absolutely de-lovely. ANYTHING GOES runs through August 17. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Fletcher Wold

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Portland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...