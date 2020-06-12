Randall Theatre Company Loses its Venue Due to the Health Crisis

KDRV has reported that due to the effects of the health crisis, the Randall Theatre Company has been forced to leave its venue, which is also home to EventWerks, LLC., in downtown Medford.

Kathy Wing, artistic director for the Randall Theatre Company said, "We've been doing what fundraising we can but this is a challenging time for everyone...We're very grateful to our donors because they have provided enough for us to keep up with some of our expenses, but the monthly rent has simply been out of reach."

EventWerks leader Robin Downward shared:

"Although the show hall will be closing, that does not mean that the Randall Theatre Company or the events I had been producing will go away...Times change. Those flexible enough to bend with the breeze survive. The company and myself have always been able to weather storms in the past. This will be no different."

