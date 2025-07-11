Portland Queer Arts Foundation Announces 2025 Spectacular, Franco Nieto as Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland Queer Arts Foundation has announced the return of its flagship multidisciplinary performance, the Portland Queer Arts Spectacular, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the historic Alberta Rose Theatre.

Now in its second year, the Spectacular continues its mission to uplift and celebrate Portland’s queer artists, advocates, and allies through an inclusive and emotionally resonant live experience. The 2025 show introduces a bold new theme—“Do You See Me?”—curated by acclaimed choreographer and performer Franco Nieto (he/him), who joins as this year’s guest Artistic Director.

Nieto, a Princess Grace Award-winner and founder of Open Space Dance, brings a deeply personal lens to the show’s artistic direction. His theme, Do You See Me?, invites audiences and artists alike to explore queer visibility, presence, and the power of being witnessed in all forms of identity, artistry, and community.

“This theme is a love letter to all the ways we show up—for ourselves and each other,” says Nieto. “Queer visibility is not just about being seen by the world. It’s about claiming our space and seeing one another with care, curiosity, and joy.”

The 2025 Spectacular will feature original work from an interdisciplinary roster of queer artists across dance, drag, music, spoken word, and visual arts. The show draws on Portland’s dynamic creative community to present an evening that is both celebratory and unflinching, joyful and deeply human.

“Franco brings not only world-class artistry but a heart-forward leadership style that aligns beautifully with our mission,” says President and Founder John T. Perry. “We’re thrilled to support his vision and to welcome audiences into a show that promises to be as visually stunning as it is emotionally meaningful.”

Tickets for the 2025 Portland Queer Arts Spectacular go on sale July 15. For audition details, artist announcements, or press inquiries, visit https://portlandqueerarts.foundation/queer-arts-spectacular.

About Portland Queer Arts Foundation

Portland Queer Arts Foundation uplifts and celebrates Portland’s queer artists, advocates, and allies by creating inclusive, joyful, and interdisciplinary arts experiences. From live performances and artist grants to community events, the organization cultivates space for bold expression, collaborative storytelling, and lasting cultural impact. Portland Queer Arts Foundation is based in Portland, Oregon, and committed to amplifying underrepresented voices across Portland and the surrounding metropolitan area.