Portland Actors Conservatory Presents NEVER IN MY LIFETIME

Never In My Lifetime, by Shirley Gee, is a Romeo and Juliet style love story, set in the mid 1970s amid the backdrop of the brutal conflict between the English and the Irish (The Troubles). As expected, there are no villains or martyrs in this war-torn stretch of Northern Ireland. Everyone becomes his brother's enemy. It is a story of survival and the indomitable human spirit in Belfast, a city reminiscent of any in the world where there is violence and conflict.

Michael Griggs is a Drammy Award winning director who has directed more than 70 productions in regional, international and educational theatre. He is on the faculty of Portland Actors Conservatory where he teaches Script Analysis and Styles. Griggs will be directing an ensemble of second year students, as well as professional guest artist Zak Westfall. Clemens Lutz, an actor from Bern, Switzerland, is the Director's Assistant. Recent PAC graduate, Alex Blesi, is the Stage Manager.

The set is designed by Christopher Harris, who has professionally designed over 250 productions and whose work has been seen all over the world. Lighting is designed by Drew Flint, who has been designing lights in the Portland area for over 25 years. Sound was designed by Resident Technical Director and instructor, Chris Mikolavich. Val Landrum, who serves as dialect coach, is an actor and director who has worked internationally, regionally and locally. Rounding out our creative team is Drammy Award winning costume designer Wanda Walden who has been designing costumes for over thirty years.

Never In My Lifetime by Shirley Gee opens February 21st (following previews on February 19th and February 20th) and runs until March 1st, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. All performances take place at the Lincoln Hall Studio Theatre on the Portland State University Campus, located at 1620 SW Park Avenue, Portland, Ore., 97201.

Tickets are available online at pac.edu/never-in-my-lifetime or by calling (503) 274-1717. Ticket prices range from $10-$25. As part of Portland Actors Conservatory's Arts Accessibility Initiative, discounts are available to students, seniors, educators and artists. A 20% discount on tickets will be available shortly at www.goldstar.com/portland.





