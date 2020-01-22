Photo Flash: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY in Portland

Jocelyn Bioh's hit comedy School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, comes to Portland this January in a historic co-production between Artists Repertory Theatre and Portland Center Stage at The Armory. Inspired in part by Bioh's mother's time in a boarding school in Ghana, and Bioh's own experience in at a boarding school in Pennsylvania, School Girls tells the story of Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school. Her dreams of winning the Miss Universe pageant are threatened by the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent, beauty ... and lighter skin.

This production marks the first time that Artists Repertory Theatre and Portland Center Stage at The Armory have co-produced a show. "This synergy between our two companies is a Portland theater milestone," said Dámaso Rodríguez, artistic director at Artists Rep. Marissa Wolf, artistic director at The Armory, said, "This partnership between our two theaters, helmed by our fantastic director, Lava Alapai, lifts us and our community together."

Tickets may be purchased at www.pcs.org, 503.445.3700, or in-person from the box office (128 NW Eleventh Avenue, Portland, OR). Ticket specials are listed at www.pcs.org/deals. Rush tickets are $25. Students and patrons who are 30 or younger get 50% off tickets in seating areas 1-3. Active duty or veteran military personnel and their families get $15 off regular adult tickets. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. All prices vary by date and time, and are subject to change.

Photo Credit: Russell J. Young





