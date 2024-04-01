PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Brings Its Love Story To The BJCC Concert Hall This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild will present PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, a dazzling theatrical take on the beloved film. This production Will Close out the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM series at the BJCC Concert Hall April 30– May 5, 2024.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original scenic design by David Rockwell, tour scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

Tickets

Tickets to PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.