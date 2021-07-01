PCS's JAW New Play Festival Returns July 23-25

Portland Center Stage's annual JAW New Play Festival will bring audiences back into The Armory for live theater once again, on July 23-25, for readings of four new scripts, along with performances from local artists, classes, and more. JAW events are free and will be available to watch in-person or online.

This year's JAW features Inda Craig-Galván's A Hit Dog Will Holler, Ty Defoe's Trans World, Rinne Groff's The Red Beads (based on The Singer of His Sorrows by Osip Dymov), and Kate Hamill's Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B. Five local teen playwrights have also been commissioned to develop short scripts that will be read as part of the festival: Natalia Bermudez, Moss Johnson, Aaron Leonard-Graham, Becca McCormick, and Nevaeh Warren.

"We are honored to support the buoyant, exciting work of these four incredible writers with our 2021 JAW New Play Festival. This hybrid festival of in-person and virtual offerings is a profound way to celebrate new plays as an essential part of PCS's future," PCS Artistic Director Marissa Wolf said.

In addition to the JAW Play Readings, the festival will feature Press Play performances surrounding the readings. Local artists will include Sarah Clarke, Rich Hunter, Latoya Lovely, students from STEPS PDX, and a showcase presented by Jesus Rodales of Find A Way, with street, club, and urban dance styles performed by artists from a variety of local dance crews. For those looking to dig deeper with members of the JAW Company, two Community Artist Labs will also be offered, lead by Brittany K. Allen, Chip Miller, and Anya Pearson (lab space is limited and admission is by lottery).

The JAW New Play Festival events are FREE and can be attended in person at The Armory, or online. Audiences are encouraged to reserve their general admission tickets in advance for the JAW Play Readings; in-person walk ups will be welcome based on availability. The Press Play performances surrounding the readings don't require a ticket. Community Artist Labs are in-person only. Masks will be required in all areas, except for those at seated tables, enjoying a beer in the mezzanine bar. Capacity at The Armory will be limited to 250 people. The full schedule and links to reserve tickets can be found at pcs.org/jaw.