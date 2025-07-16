Orpheus|PDX Closes 2025 Season With Acclaimed New Opera JACQUELINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orpheus|PDX concludes its 2025 season with Jacqueline, a bold and deeply moving new opera about the life and music of legendary British cellist Jacqueline du Pré. Featuring a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Royce Vavrek and music by Grammy-nominated composer Luna Pearl Woolf, the opera will be directed by Michael Hidetoshi Mori, General and Artistic Director of Toronto’s Tapestry Opera. Performances will take place at Lincoln Performance Hall on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 24 at 3:00 p.m.

“This piece is truly taking the opera world by storm,” said Artistic Director Christopher Mattaliano. “It is a hauntingly beautiful work that stays with you long after the curtain falls. I’m honored and excited that Orpheus|PDX is the third company to present it.”

Jacqueline stars celebrated soprano Marnie Breckenridge and renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz, a protégé of du Pré, both making their Orpheus|PDX debuts. The opera was composed specifically for these two artists, whose past performances have been praised by critics and audiences alike. The work premiered at Tapestry Opera in 2020, earning five DORA Award nominations and widespread acclaim. Following a near-sellout run at West Edge Opera in 2024, Jacqueline now arrives in Portland for its third production.

The opera traces the rise and heartbreaking decline of Jacqueline du Pré, who captivated the classical music world in the 1960s with her expressive playing and radiant presence. Married to conductor Daniel Barenboim, she became a household name before multiple sclerosis tragically cut her career short. Told through a combination of solo soprano and live cello, the opera weaves a portrait of brilliance, vulnerability, and endurance. With English surtitles, the 1 hour and 45-minute performance includes one intermission.

Audiences are invited to stay after each performance for a special Q&A session with Mattaliano, the performers, and representatives from the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Portland. These conversations offer a deeper exploration of the opera's themes and an opportunity to connect directly with the artists.

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Camellia Koo, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, and sound designer T. Benton Roark.

As part of its ongoing Pathways Program, Orpheus|PDX will continue to mentor young artists during the 2025 season. This year’s participants include student musicians Abigail Lee, Megan Hiserote, Hailey Youn, Andy Shin, and Eli Amundson, as well as lighting designers Samantha Kemp and Maya Arkills.

Performances take place at Lincoln Performance Hall (1620 SW Park Ave.), widely recognized for its exceptional acoustics and intimate setting. Tickets start at $50, with 20% savings for season subscribers. Students can purchase up to two tickets for $15, and $5 Arts for All rush tickets will be available at the venue on the day of each performance. For tickets and more information, visit orpheuspdx.org or contact the box office at (503) 308-4828 or boxoffice@orpheuspdx.org.