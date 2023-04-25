Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY FAIR LADY Is Coming To Pikes Peak Center This May!

This production is part of the BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES and will take the stage May 23â€“25, 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023 
MY FAIR LADY Is Coming To Pikes Peak Center This May!

The American Theatre Guild will present the Lincoln Center Theater critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES and will take the stage May 23-25, 2023.

Tickets to MY FAIR LADY can be purchased at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com, PikesPeakCenter.com, or in person at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awardsâ“‡ including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival.

The touring production will feature Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle, Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, John Adkison as Colonel Pickering, Madeline Brennan as Mrs. Pearce, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, Nathan Haltiwanger as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins.

The ensemble features Ashley Agrusa, Anna Backer, Blair Beasley, Nick Berke, Sophie Braud, Timothy Scott Brausch, Daniel James Canaday, William Warren Carver, Richard Coleman, Diana Craig, Andrew Fehrenbacher, Allyson Gishi, Sam Griffin, Zoey Lytle, Mark Mitrano, Maeghin Mueller, Sami Murphy, Kevin D. O'Neil, Charlie Tingen, Torinae and Cullen J. Zeno.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15h, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awardsâ“‡ including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," Lincoln Center Theater's production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as "Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival." New York Magazine described it as "Enthralling," adding that "Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking," and Entertainment Weekly raved "A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment."

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is produced by Troika Entertainment, LLC.




