The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the North American Tour of MEAN GIRLS—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage for a limited engagement Jan. 3–5, 2025.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Please note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, Etix.com and the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

