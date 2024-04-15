MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD And More Announced for Broadway In Thousand Oaks 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has unveiled its 24–25 Season for BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

The BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: CLUE, MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY. The 24–25 Series will also include JUDY COLLINS as a Season Add-On.

“We love the excitement surrounding our Broadway Season Announcement in Thousand Oaks and we are delighted with the strong programming for 24-25 starting with the return of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON. This show will join another Tony Award-winning musical, AIN'T TOO PROUD, along with two hilarious musicals, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and MEAN GIRLS. Rounding out the Season is the popular stage production based on the classic board game, CLUE. This Season will offer something for both current and new fans of Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We are also excited to announce the eighth year of our Staging the Future mission providing access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com. For priority offers, updates, and news, please join our email list at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com.

CLUE

Nov. 29–Dec. 1, 2024

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

MEAN GIRLS

Jan. 10–12, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Feb. 6–9, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

March 14–16, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

JUDY COLLINS (SEASON ADD-ON)

April 6, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has always exhibited impeccable taste in songcraft.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her poetically poignant original compositions. On her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, she curated a stunning collection featuring originals alongside songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Her discerning palette and literary gifts have enabled her to evolve into a poetic, storyteller-songwriter.

Now, in her 6th decade as a singer and songwriter, Judy is experiencing a profound level of growth and prolific creativity. The cultural treasure's 55th release, Spellbound, finds Judy enjoying an artistic renaissance. The Grammy-nominated album unfolds as if Judy curated a museum exhibit of her life and welcomed us into a retrospective of her most formative moments, some big and public, and some intensely personal and intimate. In a life and a career brimming with milestone moments, Spellbound is a high watermark of artistry and personal evolution.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

May 8–11, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone's favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.