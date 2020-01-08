Leaven Dream Puppets Premieres THE MAGIC FISH At Fertile Ground Festival

The Magic Fish is an original puppet show that follows a little boy who does not heed to his mom's call nor to convention and meets with adventures, only to return home wiser.

The story is informed by the Irish fairytale Soul Cages, Punch and Judy puppetry, and contemporary mask and mime.

This mostly word-free performance engages audiences from age 3 and up. The show runs 30 minutes with additional 15 minutes for meeting the puppets.

February 2 @ 5:30pm; Feb 9 @ 2:00pm; Feb 9 @ 4:00pm, TaborSpace, Dining Room Event Stage, 5441 Belmont St. Portland OR 97215. Tickets: $5 per person age 3 and up (30 seats per show) at boxofficetickets.com.





