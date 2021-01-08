Lakewood Theatre Company to Present Virtual Production STONE SOUP - THE MUSICAL

Lakewood Theatre Company will be having a live stream production of STONE SOUP the Musical January 29, 30 and 31, 2021.

This virtual live production features several unique firsts for Lakewood Theatre Company. It is the first show to be auditioned, rehearsed, and performed entirely over Zoom, with no one asked to meet in person.

About the Musical This is a musical adaptation of the classic story of Stone Soup. The music, lyrics, co-book writer by Allen Robertson and co-book written by Damon Brown.

Stone Soup is an imaginative, high-energy, and comedic re-telling of the traditional folk story using musical styles from Rock / Pop to Folk and World. Full of memorable songs and characters and designed to entertain audiences of all ages the story digs into what it means to conquer your fears, and how powerful we can be when we work together

Synopsis: The musical is an adaptation of the folk story of the same name. A traveler named Alex stumbles upon a city made entirely of stones where its citizens have been taught by their evil Mayor to trust no one and fear everything. Alex eventually unites the citizens to work together and teaches them to confront their fears by convincing them to help him cook his world-famous recipe for stone soup.

The Story: Alex (Andy Bakun) is a traveler visiting all of the forgotten cities and arrives in a city made of stone, ruled by a mayor (Addison Lee) who works to keep the citizens in fear of outsiders. One citizen, Nadia (Alexa Shaheen), questions the premise that the town is surrounded by "scary monsters", and is imprisoned at the bottom of a well for her insolence.

Alex discovers he has run out of food and tries to obtain help by knocking on doors, but no one will share what they have with him. Before long, he finds Nadia in the well and forms the plan of filling it with water to float her up and out. When confronted by a passing townsperson, he explains that he is filling the well to make stone soup in it, but it will take a long time to fill it with one bucket.

Before long, there are many people filling the well with vegetables and other supplies to make his wonderful stone soup. Nadia floats to the top and gets out of the well unnoticed. The mayor discovers Alex and the citizens making the soup and announces to everyone that it is poisoned and that Alex is a thief. Meanwhile, the mayor's assistant, Tad (Brock Woolworth) plants stolen items in Alex's bag, and then "finds" them during a search. Ultimately the mayor is overthrown, and the citizens have a chance to make a better future for themselves.

Performance Schedule: The live stream of Stone Soup performances will be Friday January 29,& Saturday January 30 at 7:00 pm and Sunday January 31 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20/household. To order tickets go online to the Lakewood Box Office at: https://www.lakewood-center.org Your meeting code will be sent to you the day prior to event.

STONE SOUP the Musical is directed by Demetri Pavlatos. The music director is Mak Kastelic.

The cast features: Andy Bakun as Alex, Alexa Shaheen as Nadia, Addison Lee as the mayor, Brock Woolworth as Tad, and Ana Sevilla as Mama Huge.

The cast also features Kate Johnson, Charlie Howell, Kate McLellan, Marielle Shalehiamin, Talie Greenfield, Danae Zimmermann, Lissie Bryan and Sam Blaine.