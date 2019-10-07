Kathleen Madigan Brings Standup Tour to Newmark Theatre

Comedian Kathleen Madigan is set to bring her new 8 O'CLOCK HAPPY HOUR TOUR to Newmark Theatre on January 24, 2020. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11th at 10:00 AM ET/PT with an Artist Pre-Sale on Wednesday, October 9th at 10:00 AM ET/PT (Passcode: HAPPYHOUR) and are available at www.KathleenMadigan.com, www.portland5.com, the Portland'5 Centers for the Arts box office at 1111 SW Broadway, and by phone: 800-273-1530. Madigan, one of a handful of comedy powerhouses who have built a following based on their standup alone, has been playing to sold out audiences for 30 years. The Chicago Tribune lauds "That singular dedication to the craft shows in both the evolution of her material over the years and the way she can make a complicated joke with a hidden nub of wisdom seem both effortless and offhand." Offers Madigan, "I'd rather do one thing really well than 10 things just kind of well. The instant gratification of stand up compared to the waiting for tv or film is right up my addict alley."

Madigan has captured the dedication of audiences and critics alike. A true master of her craft, The Boston Globe describes Kathleen as sounding "like she could be talking off the top of her head and teeing up new material at the same time." In addition to two one hour specials currently on NETFLIX, she has recently appeared on such comedy fan-favorite series as Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, with Seinfeld offering "She's small, practical and fun. She makes a lot of sense, but not too much sense, just enough to be hilarious"

Kathleen's standup album "Bothering Jesus," from the Netflix special of the same name, was released on 800 Pound Gorilla Records in 2018 and is the highest selling release of any comedy album since 2014. It debuted on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, on The Nielson SoundScan Comedy Charts at #1, and on The Billboard Comedy Charts at #1. "Bothering Jesus" is Madigan's sixth comedy album and third special currently available on Netflix.

Madigan is a staple on the late-night circuit, with over 25 appearances on The Tonight Show, and multiple appearances on The Stephen Colbert Show, Letterman, and Conan. She has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed six Montreal Gala Shows at The Montreal Just For Laughs Festival for CBC TV. She's won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian," and has done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Madigan is an advocate and fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis and Autism.

Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, she splits her time between Los Angeles and home in the Ozarks.

Photo Credit: Luzena Adams





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You