Javier Dubon Appointed Interim Executive Director of Oregon Shakespeare Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) announced a transition in its senior executive leadership. Gabriella Calicchio, who began her tenure as Executive Director in November 2024, will conclude her time with the organization on July 1, 2025.

“We thank Gabriella for the time and effort she has dedicated to the organization and wish her the very best in all her future endeavors,” said OSF Board Chair Rudd Johnson. “Transitional moments like these are never easy, but they can be moments of opportunity. They give us the space to reflect, to ask what’s best for the organization, and to move forward with renewed intention. This is a moment to realign with our values and set a clear course for OSF’s future as we begin the search for a permanent replacement.”

The Board of Directors has appointed Javier (Javi) Dubon as Interim Executive Director, effective June 23. Dubon currently serves as OSF’s Director of Marketing & Sales, where he has led the Festival’s brand, public relations, ticket sales, and audience development efforts. Since joining the organization in 2022, he has played a key role in rebuilding audience trust, stewarding the Festival’s public image, and helping OSF regain its footing and regrow its audience following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this interim role, Dubon will continue to lead strategy across OSF’s marketing, sales, and communications functions, while assuming broader leadership responsibilities in operations, finance, development, education, human resources, and information technology.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Javi stepping into this role at this moment,” said Johnson. “He brings both vision and execution. He’s a strategist who also knows how to get things done. But what makes Javi truly stand out is his ability to bring people together. His leadership is rooted in clarity, empathy, and a deep belief in OSF’s mission. We are so grateful that he is willing to take this on. He has already made extraordinary contributions in his current role, and we know he will continue to be a tremendous asset to the Festival.”

“Javi has been an amazing blessing to this theatre,” said Artistic Director Tim Bond. “He brings intellect, passion, and vision to everything he does. He understands the soul of this place. He understands our work on stage, our business model, and most importantly, our people. Javi leads by listening, by showing up, and by creating trust. He is a big-picture thinker who also knows how to execute with precision. His ability to blend strategy with data-driven decision making has been critical to our success. Javi and I have already worked closely together in his previous role, so this partnership feels like a natural extension of that collaboration. Stepping into this next chapter alongside him only deepens my own commitment to OSF and to the important work we’ll be doing together.”

Dubon has built his career in marketing and audience development, working with some of the nation’s most respected arts institutions, including Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Auditorium Theatre, Texas Performing Arts, and more. A classically trained saxophonist, he began his arts journey in music before discovering a passion for theatre and arts administration. He holds a Bachelor of Music in Music Education from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Fine Arts in Arts Leadership from The Theatre School at DePaul University, where he currently serves as a member of the theatre management faculty.

“My work has always been grounded in creating exceptional experiences for audiences,” said Dubon. “That’s what drew me to a career in arts marketing and administration, and it’s what informs my approach as an arts leader. At its best, OSF is a place where artists, audiences, and staff come together to build and experience something larger than any one of us. That’s what I want to nurture and protect.”

He continued, “We’re in a period of momentum. Audiences are returning. Our teams are growing stronger. We’re meeting and exceeding expectations, and we’re building real excitement again. My role as Interim Executive Director is to keep that momentum moving, to create the conditions for stability, creativity, and collaboration, and to help lay the groundwork for whoever steps into this role next. As I take this on, I’ve been struck by how many people have reached out—not just to say kind things, but to offer support, perspective, and encouragement,” said Dubon. “It has meant more than I can say. I haven’t felt alone in this for a second. That sense of solidarity is shaping how I approach the work ahead. It reminds me that leadership here isn’t about one person. It’s about showing up for each other, and that’s what I intend to do.”

Dubon’s appointment follows a successful summer opening weekend and the launch of OSF’s 90th anniversary season. With just half the season underway, the Festival has already surpassed total ticket sales from 2024. Recent leadership appointments, including the addition of Jennifer Ryen as Director of Development in April, have contributed to growing donor engagement and renewed interest in major giving opportunities.

“This is a moment to reset,” said Johnson. “The response to Javi’s appointment from staff, donors, and the community has been resoundingly positive. The entire OSF board stands firmly behind Javi, Tim, and the staff, and we are actively engaged in helping move the organization forward. We know there is still work to do, but every day brings new signs that OSF is on a fruitful road to recovery. We are rebuilding, reimagining, and reaffirming our place as a vital force in Southern Oregon and beyond.”

