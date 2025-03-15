GREAT WHITE GOES DOWN in The Fertile Ground Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fuse Theatre Ensemble will present Great White Goes Down as part of the Fertile Ground Festival. The show was written by Ajai Tripathi and Patrick Hilton, will have its world premiere in the festival. Performances run April 3 through April 27, 2025.

Join Sandeep and Bert as they bring closure to their whirlwind relationship that has traveled the world and spanned centuries. Didn’t see one or both of the first two plays? The other two plays in the trilogy will have special performances during the run.

“Tripathi is rapidly becoming one of the most important voices in Portland theatre. His plays are extremely theatrical, shifting time and place effortlessly, while also digging deep into the raw emotions surrounding love and loss,” says Rusty Tennant, Fuse’s Artistic Director and the director of the Great White trilogy. “He and Pat have teamed up on this script to deliver an exceptionally contemporary story housed in the traditional mode of a trilogy, focusing on two men and the journey of their relationship from first-date hook-up, through marriage, and finally reaching a beautiful climax that will leave audiences more connected with themselves and with a deeper understanding of queer love.”

Great White Goes Down is the final instalment in the Great White Trilogy, written by Ajai Tripathi. The first play in the trilogy is Great White Gets Off, and the second is Great White Gives It Up. Both plays were performed with Fuse Theatre Ensemble within the past two seasons.

About Fuse Theatre Ensemble

Fuse is celebrating 16 years of producing paradigm shifting theatre in Portland, OR, and around the world. The recipient of eight Drammy Awards and numerous BroadwayWorld Awards over the years, Fuse has become a stalwart of politically motivated theatre in the Portland community. Fuse's primary focus is the representation and celebration of marginalized groups, with a strong bent towards Queer works.

Photo credit: Greg Parkinson

