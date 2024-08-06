Fuse Theatre Ensemble Announces A NEW BRAIN Opening August 8

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fuse Theatre Ensemble has announced its upcoming production of A New Brain, a hilarious and heartfelt musical that promises to emotionally resonate with all who attend and keep them laughing while doing so.

A New Brain follows the life of Gordon Schwinn, a talented but frustrated composer, who is confronted with a life-threatening brain condition. Faced with the possibility of losing his ability to create music, Gordon embarks on a journey of self-discovery, grappling with his desire to leave a meaningful legacy while arguing with a hallucination of Mr. Bungee, the talking frog host of the children's television show he composes for.

Set against a vibrant and emotionally charged score, "A New Brain" delves into themes of mortality, creativity, and the power of human connections. The musical combines moments of humor, drama, and emotional reflection, creating an uplifting and inspiring experience. Through Gordon's journey, the audience is reminded of the importance of cherishing life, love, and the creative spirit.

About the Director:

Fuse's most recent addition to the ensemble, Sara King is a renowned performer, director, and producer in Portland, known for her dynamic work with Funhouse Lounge in over ten productions as well as co-starring in Fuse's productions of The Pursuit of Happiness and both productions of Under the Influence. This marks her third engagement with A New Brain, and she is thrilled to finally take the directorial reins on one of her all-time favorite productions. King's passion and expertise promise to bring a fresh and captivating vision to this beloved musical.

About the Music Director:

Mak Kastelic, a versatile talent in Portland's music scene, returns to Fuse to serve as the Music Director. Mak has been a familiar face in both musical theater and rock venues around Portland since 2012, including working as Musical Director for Fuse's The Pursuit of Happiness by Ernie Lijoi. His extensive experience includes roles as music director and band leader for various esteemed local theaters such as Broadway Rose Theater, Staged!, Bridgetown Conservatory, Oregon Children's Theater, Stumptown Stages, Fuse Theatre Ensemble, Triangle Productions, Portland & Mt. Hood Community College. His philosophy, "No man is a failure who has friends," resonates deeply in his work and collaborations.

Featured Performer:

Aidan Nolan as Gordon Schwinn: Aidan Nolan, known for his vocal strength and force of personality, leads the cast as Gordon Schwinn. Aidan has performed with theaters across Portland, including the Lakewood Center for the Arts, Stumptown Stages, Funhouse Lounge, and the Metropolitan Performing Arts Center. His powerful presence and exceptional talent promise to bring depth and emotion to this pivotal role.

