Experience Theatre to Present A DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL

Experience Theatre Project presents a hysterical take on a classic tale: A Drunk Christmas Carol, on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30pm. This livestreamed production is one night only, no Zoom required. Tickets are pay what you can, suggested $10 donation.

Follow a classically-trained theater troupe as they dive into a hilarious brand new 2020 adaptation of Scrooge's transformative tale by artistic director Alisa Stewart, with a lift of extra holiday spirit! Two actors (randomly chosen on show night) take 5 shots of a spirit selected in advance by the audience. The actors then overconfidently attempt to read the hilarious script that they will have never read before. Hilarity and mayhem ensues while the three sober actors try to keep the script on track. Gift card "presents" will be given away to audience members throughout the show.

After registering online, attendees are invited to cast the show and pick the setting (instead of Victorian London), pre-select the booze shots (whiskey, vodka, gin?), picking the "all drink" words (not BAH or HUMBUG!) and an All-Seeing Christmas Spirit who can stop the show at any time and make an actor spin a "Wheel of Fate" that could land on anything from making an actor drink again, sing a carol, dance a jig, or even change the show's setting altogether to 1860 Deadwood, Arizona or 1935 New York, complete with authentic accents.

The show is not a Zoom production, rather a livestream performance from Experience Theatre Project's website at www.experiencetheatreproject.org. The show is generously sponsored by Golden Valley Brewing Company. ETP actors will perform live in front of multiple cameras in the same room. These ETP actors started a self-imposed quarantine on November 16 and will be in a bubble through the date of the event so as to practice active social distancing to fellow actors in this new wave of lockdowns in time of COVID-19.

Experience Theatre Project specializes in live, innovative storytelling, both online and live on the west side of Portland. Our experiences take place in unconventional spaces, such as a storefront, lodge, or winery. But due to COVID-19, we've had to suspend live events and move our experiences online. We plan to continue to innovate in this space as long as social distancing keeps us at home.

Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m., online at www.experiencetheatreproject.org. Pay what you can. Registration is required for entry.

