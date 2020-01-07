CoHo Clown CoHort Presents BEETHOVEN & CHOPIN MEET THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN

The CoHo Clown CoHort is cooking up the classical music/monster mash-up you never knew you needed, just in time for Fertile Ground 2020. Step into the lab to see what happens when you take Mary Shelley's classic horror novel Frankenstein, mix in elements from James Whale's dark cinematic interpretation along with Abbot & Costello's precise wackiness, throw in classical music legends Beethoven and Chopin (why not?), add a healthy pinch of Romanticism, and distill it all with the pure physical comedy of clowning. The experimental ensemble that brought you Philip's Glass Menagerie and Witch Hunt returns for more Fertile Ground mischief when Beethoven & Chopin Meet the Bride of Frankenstein, January 25 - February 2 at CoHo Theatre.

CoHo Clown CoHort founder and director Philip Cuomo's initial inspiration for the piece stems from a close friend's diagnosis with ALS. As his friend's physical health deteriorated, Cuomo noted that his deep intellect and passion for classical music endured. He would invite Cuomo and his spouse, Maureen Porter, over to listen to and discuss recordings of Beethoven, Chopin, and other classical composers. Their conversations about music, the meaning of being human, and the uncertainty surrounding both death and creation stuck with Cuomo and became one of the catalysts for Beethoven & Chopin Meet the Bride of Frankenstein.

"This year's CoHort project takes on the metaphor of the creative process as monster hunting.

Gothic horror and classical music are just meant to be together. With clowns," says Cuomo.

Beethoven and Chopin, in their quest to compose the great symphony, concerto, rondo, or whatever, rival the mania of Dr. Frankenstein as he tries to animate dead matter.

Supported by a

Creative Heights grant from the Oregon Community Foundation , the CoHo Clown CoHort was created to cultivate an experimental ensemble of clown performers and contextualize clowning in the modern theatre landscape. Since its inception in 2017, the Clown CoHort has relied on the CoHo Creative Pipeline to generate content and develop its unique style. Dedicated CoHo Lab time supports the early stages of each project, then Fertile Ground serves as an invaluable platform to showcase and workshop the CoHort's in-progress piece. Audience members will be asked for feedback following the Fertile Ground 2020 performances, and that feedback will be incorporated in the next phase of development - preparation for full production in CoHo Summerfest





