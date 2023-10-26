CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Take The Morris Performing Arts Center Stage This December!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze Brings Spectacular Entertainment to The Morris Performing Arts Center in December

By: Oct. 26, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the whimsical holiday spectacular, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE. This production is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage December 1–3, 2023.

Tickets to CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE can be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org or by calling 1-574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 1, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 2, 2023 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 2:00 p.m.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in South Bend during its 7-week, 70-city U.S. tour this holiday season. Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. 

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.” And Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more.  An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

For more information, visit: https://cirquedreams.com/

Please note: BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org, Etix.com and the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to the 23–24 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.


The 23–24 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES is welcomed by the Morris Performing Arts Center and the Ivy Court Inn & Suites.

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world's finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams has captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike.  Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company.  For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/.




