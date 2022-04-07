Broadway in Portland Announces 2022-2023 Season

Broadway in Portland has announced its 2022/2023 Season with a schedule full of outstanding new productions including hit musicals direct from Broadway as well as all-time, crowd-pleasing favorites.

Subscription renewals go on sale April 7 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available later this spring. Patrons can visit www.BroadwayinPorltand.com to sign up for new subscription waitlist.

The season kicks off with the most successful play in Broadway history, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD which is followed by the highly anticipated engagement of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, set to the song catalogue of Alanis Morissette.

Keep the champagne on ice because just after the holidays, the spectacular MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical - comes to Portland.

Winter blues will be no match for the February engagement of the lively, Broadway smash hit AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS.

The season continues with Lincoln Center Theater's new production of a timeless classic musical, LERNER & LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY, and finally, rounding out the season, is the fun-filled engagement of perennial favorite, HAIRSPRAY.

The only Season Option features a late spring, return engagement of the true story, turned into a must-see musical, COME FROM AWAY.

For more information and to sign up to be notified when new subscription purchases become available, visit, www.BroadwayinPortland.com

THE 2022/2023 SEASON

October 18 - 23, 2022 Harper Lee 'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD |

The history-making new play by Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will star Emmy Award® Winning actor Richard Thomas. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL | November 15 - 20, 2022

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this is an electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL | January 4 - 15 , 2023

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.





AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS |

February 7 - 12, 2023

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

LERNER & LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY | February 28 - March 5, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

HAIRSPRAY | March 28 - April 2, 2023

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Plus, Season Option:

COME FROM AWAY | May 2 - 7, 2023

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony Award® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

For more information and to sign up to be notified when new subscription purchases become available, visit, www.BroadwayinPortland.com