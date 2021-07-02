Broadway Rose Announces Additional Live Performances For Analog & Vinyl

Live performances are returning to Broadway Rose with Analog and Vinyl, a musical comedy about a record store owner, his not-so-secret admirer, and a mysterious stranger with a devilish offer. Performances begin on Thursday, July 8 and continue through August 1. Performances are held at The Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard.

Harrison, an impassioned vintage record shop owner, is obsessed with LPs while hipster Rodeo Girl is obsessed with him. With the Melrose store about to go under, the two are visited by a mysterious stranger with a devilish offer that could change their young lives - but at what cost? Featuring a smart, original score influenced by The Beatles, Elvis Costello, Ben Folds, Stephen Sondheim, and Brian Wilson, this offbeat musical comedy wraps big philosophical questions in a quirky little love story... think Faust meets Nora Ephron

Music and Lyrics by Paul Gordon with book by Paul Gordon and Michael Berresse. The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Sharon Maroney with music direction from Jeffrey Childs. The creative team includes Robert Vaughn (Set Designer), Carl Faber (Lighting Designer), Allison Dawe (Costume Designer), Liz Carlson and Jeff Duncan (Prop Designers), Brian Karl Moen (Sound Designer), Mark Daniels (Videographer), and Jessica Junor (Production Stage Manager).

The cast comprises Alec Cameron Lugo as Harrison, Molly Duddlesten as Rodeo Girl, and Jessica Brandes as "The Stanger."

A message on re-opening: Since tickets for Analog & Vinyla?? first went on sale, Governor Brown has lifted most COVID restrictions, a??including Oregon's mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses, and physical distancing requirements.

For the comfort of its patrons, protocols for the performances for which tickets have already been sold will remain, keeping previously stated capacity limits and restrictions in place.a??Broadway Rose also added new options: Fully Open Performances (full capacity without mask or vaccination requirements) as well as additional Fully Vaccinated performances at full capacity.

"With multiple choices available,a??we hope there is a performance that meets everyone's comfort level," says Managing Director Dan Murphy. "For those not quite ready to return to the theater for a live performance, we are happy to offer a streaming version of the show that can be enjoyed at home. You decide which offering is best for you."

Tickets are priced at $40 for adults. Tickets for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit www.broadwayrose.org, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office.

A streaming version of the show will also be available July 16 - August 1. Rentals are $25 per household for a 48-hour rental. $5 rentals are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org or call 503.620.5262.

For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org/covid-19.

