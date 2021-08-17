Broadway Producer Corey Brunish Increases 'The Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship' To $3,000

Broadway Producer Corey Brunish is helping to pave the way for young musical theatre talent heading to college programs. Corey Brunish established "The Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship" in June as a $1,000 award. Brunish has increased the scholarship to $3,000, allowing more award opportunities to deserving high school graduates in 2022. Brunish and Bridgetown are determining whether the scholarship will be a lump sum of $3,000, or potentially split to multiple smaller awards. The scholarship will be presented through Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre in Portland, Oregon, founded by musical theatre professional Rick Lewis.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Corey Brunish has garnered 11 consecutive Tony Award nominations and received three Tony Awards and an Olivier Award from London's West End. Two of his most notable production credits include Beautiful The Carole King Musical, which ran for 6 years, and Come from Away which returns to Broadway this fall. Brunish largely funded the concert "Women of Soul" filmed in the East Wing of the Obama White House for PBS, starring Aretha Franklin, Melissa Etheridge, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe and Ariana Grande. He is currently producing the new documentary feature about the career of Stephen Schwartz titled "Defying Gravity." Brunish wrote the book for the new musical My Marcello which was selected out of 300 entries to be performed in London's BEAM Festival. The concept album will be released this Fall on the Broadway Records label.

The Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior completing the Bridgetown Conservatory program, who will be attending a 2-year or 4-year college musical theatre program. Complete criteria and application requirements will be forthcoming. The scholarship will be awarded in early Spring 2022. www.bridgetownconservatory.org