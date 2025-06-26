BEATLES VS. STONES – A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN Returns to Portland's Newmark Theatre This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The ultimate rock 'n' roll face-off returns to Portland this summer as Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown hits the stage at Newmark Theatre on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at portland5.com.

Now in its 13th year with over 2,200 performances across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Beatles vs. Stones has become a touring sensation. The high-energy tribute show imagines what might have happened if The Beatles and The Rolling Stones had ever shared a stage. The result is a rock spectacle packed with beloved hits, expert musicianship, and a dose of friendly rivalry.

Representing the Fab Four is Abbey Road, a nationally acclaimed Beatles tribute band known for their tight harmonies, vintage instruments, and faithful renditions of iconic songs. Facing off across the stage is Jumping Jack Flash, a hard-hitting Stones tribute group that captures the swagger and grit of Mick Jagger and company.

The two-hour show features alternating mini-sets from each band, back-and-forth banter, and a climactic encore that brings both groups together on stage. Complete with period costumes, vintage gear, and uncanny performances, Beatles vs. Stones is the closest audiences will come to seeing these rock legends share a bill.

Comments

Don't Miss a Portland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...