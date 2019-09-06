Andrea Stolowitz's RECENT UNSETTLING EVENTS Wins Portland Civic Theatre Guild's New Play Prize

The Portland Civic Theatre Guild is delighted to announce that Recent Unsettling Events by Portland playwright Andrea Stolowitz is the Portland Civic Theatre Guild's New Play Award Selection for 2020 Fertile Ground: A City Wide Festival of New Works.

Recent Unsettling Events is a daring and bold new play which draws inspiration from real-life events. The play centers on a prestigious liberal arts college which erupts in student protests over its required Western Civilization class. As the fights intensify and the entire campus is forced to takes sides, the complexities of identity politics, the limits of free speech, and the consequences of preserving the status quo are examined.

Recent Unsettling Events is a Table|Room|Stage commission from Artists' Repertory Theater. In addition to the play's Portland presentation in the winter of 2020, the play will have a week-long public showing and workshop in New York City in the spring of 2020. Stolowitz' other works include The Berlin Diaries, Ithaka, Antarktikos, Successful Strategies, and Knowing Cairo. Stolowitz currently serves on the faculty of Willamette University. She has also taught at the University of Portland, Duke University and UC-San Diego.

Recent Unsettling Events marks the eighth year of the Portland Civic Theatre Guild's commitment to Portland area playwrights and new works through the Portland Civic Theatre Guild New Play Award.

More information about the Portland Civic Theatre Guild is available at www.portlandcivictheatreguild.org. Information about Fertile Ground: A City Wide Festival of New Works is available at www.fertilegroundpdx.org. More information about Andrea Stolowitz is available at www.andreastolowitz.com.

Photo Credit: Sabine Samiee for The Oregon Arts Commission





