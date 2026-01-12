ALMOST, MAINE to be Presented at Gallery Theater

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Almost, Maine by John Cariani will be presented at Gallery Theater, directed by Mary Smalley Acuff.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist.

One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.

Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost-in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

Featuring David Bates, Barbara Curtis, Zane Downs, Maggie Elliott, Matthew Foss, Bec Hasel, Sasha Horning, Leslie Inmon, Darian Kindred, Soren Smithrud, Delaney Sump, Carter Whitfield. Performances will run from January 30 to February 15, 2026.