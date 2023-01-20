AIN'T TOO PROUD to Play Portland's Keller Auditorium in February

Broadway in Portland and the producers of the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will welcome the show to Portland's Keller Auditorium from February 7 - 12.

Tickets are available now at www.BroadwayinPortland.com.

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' E. Clayton Cornelious as 'Paul Williams, Michael Andreaus as 'Otis Williams,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin.' The touring company also features Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Felander, Shayla Brielle G., Melvin Gray Jr., Devin Holloway, Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Jeremy Kelsey , AJ Lockhart, Omar Madden, Dwayne P. Mitchell , Devin Price, Brittny Smith, Amber Mariah Talley, Andrew Volzer, and Nazarria Workman.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG's Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN'T TOO PROUD opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued to play sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre's box office record. The first national tour launched in December 2021 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), Molly Meg Legal (production supervisor), and Nicole Olson (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The national tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Stephen Gabriel, executive producer. General management and production management by Work Light Productions.

The Grammy Award-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, please visit: https://ume.lnk.to/AintTooProudBroadwayCastPR

COVID-19 Health and Safety Update:

Broadway in Portland's top priority continues to be the safety of our audiences, artists, volunteers, staff, and the community. Beginning September 13, 2022, Broadway in Portland will no longer require proof of vaccination OR a negative PCR test.

Broadway in Portland strongly encourages and recommends when attending a performance, that all audience members wear a mask over their nose and mouth. We ask that all audience members be respectful of each other's choices.

Broadway in Portland management is continually assessing the changing guidelines, artist contracts, and local government updates. We reserve the right to require health and safety protocols for all performances. â€¯We will proactively communicate any change in health protocols with advance notice.

Additional safety protocols in place at Keller Auditorium include digital ticketing, rigorous cleaning and disinfection practices, hand sanitation stations and the use of MERV 13 filters for increased air filtration.