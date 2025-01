BOEING BOEING Comes to Teatr Capitol Warsaw

Napoli 1841 is a great piece bringing a spirit of Italy, sun, and holidays. There is sea, great choreographies, freshness, and a flow that makes you feel young and full of life. Is a festive and energetic classical version of Bournonville's ballet, one of the most outstanding works of this remarkable choreographer. This ballet is recreated and updated for the Wroclaw Opera Ballet by Danish dancer and choreographer Johan Kobborg.