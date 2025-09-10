Wheeling Symphony to Open 2025–26 Season With PROHIBITION at the Capitol Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will launch its 2025–26 season on September 20 with Prohibition, a 1920s-inspired Pops program at the Capitol Theatre. The evening will celebrate the glamour and extravagance of the Jazz Age with some of the most recognizable songs of the era, including “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “La Vie en Rose,” “We’re in the Money,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Music Director John Devlin will lead the orchestra, joined by guest artists John Riesen, Alyson Cambridge, and Sarah Uriarte Berry — performers whose credits range from the Metropolitan Opera to Broadway. The concert marks the first event in this year’s Capitol Series, sponsored by WesBanco, and the Pops Series, sponsored by WVU Medicine.

“Our first performance of the Capitol Series will be an exciting one,” said Devlin. “For decades, the glamour of the 1920s has captured the imagination of so many, inspiring everything from The Great Gatsby to Chicago to Boardwalk Empire. I cannot wait to channel that feeling of extravagance and fun into our performance on September 20.”

In addition to the mainstage concert, the Symphony will host its Speakeasy in the Alley fundraiser at 5 p.m., staged in the arched alley beside the Capitol Theatre. Guests will enjoy Prohibition-era cocktails featuring Sugar Pappy’s moonshine, hors d’oeuvres, live jazz, and 1920s dance performances from Studio MC, all against the backdrop of the Ohio River and the historic Wheeling Suspension Bridge. Admission to the Speakeasy is $125, and entry requires a password provided to ticket holders.

“The Speakeasy fundraiser is a one-of-a-kind event,” said WSO Interim Executive Director Sumner Riddick. “It will be a night to remember.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for Prohibition start at $22. Tickets for both the concert and Speakeasy in the Alley are available at wheelingsymphony.com, by phone at 304-232-6191, or in person at the WSO Box Office, 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV.

About Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

For more than 95 years, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has brought world-class music to the Ohio Valley, making Wheeling the smallest U.S. city to support an orchestra of this size and caliber. Under the leadership of Music Director John Devlin, the Symphony presents subscription concerts, chamber music, holiday events, and extensive education programs for the community.