WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to City Theatre Company This Month

Performances run January 21 through February 12.

Jan. 03, 2023  
City Theatre has announced the third production of their 2022/2023 season, Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me directed by Marc Masterson, which runs from January 21 to February 12 on the City Theatre Main Stage.

"No other play in the past decade has had this kind of impact." said Marc Masterson, Director. "Heidi Schreck makes her personal story universal and relevant to the state of our country with a sharp sense of humor and insightful observations. This is must see theatre."

Playwright Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning debate competitions around the country as a teenager. All grown-up, her hilarious and optimistic new play reimagines how this living document served four different generations of women and what it will mean for the future of America. The autobiographical, Pulitzer prize-winning play became a hit off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations. City Theatre is the first theatre to be granted rights for production outside of the Broadway run and subsequent national tour.

What the Constitution Means to Me is directed by Marc Masterson and features a local cast of performers including: Tami Dixon as Heidi (last seen at City Theatre in Southside Stories), Ken Bolden as Legionnaire/Mike, and local high school students Swati Mylarappa and Lamees Yasir Subeir as student debaters, as well as scenic design by Sasha Schwartz, lighting design by Greg Messmer, costume design by Richard Parsakian, and sound design by Tate Abdullah. Taylor Meszaros will serve as the production stage manager.

For the production City Theatre is excited to collaborate with the ACLU of Pennsylvania and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. The ACLU will host a post-show discussion on Sunday, January 29th featuring Julie Zaebst, Senior Policy Advocate at ACLU-PA and Dr. Sheila Ramgopal, Medical Director of Allegheny Reproductive Health Center. Planned Parenthood of Western PA will host a post-show conversation on Sunday, February 5th featuring President and CEO Sydney Etheredge.




