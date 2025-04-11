Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of ANASTASIA at Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch the trailer for Anastasia at Fulton Theatre. The show will run from April 11 to May 11, 2025 on the Fulton Theatre’s Mainstage.

This gleaming show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. From the Tony-winning creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island.

Anastasia tells the tale of Anya, a courageous young woman haunted by fragmented memories, who sets out on a quest to uncover the secrets of her lineage. With the help of a dashing con artist named Dmitry and his charming friend Vlad, Anya embarks on a thrilling adventure, facing obstacles and discovering love along the way.

Featuring a lush, romantic score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure filled with soaring melodies, breathtaking choreography, and exquisite period costumes. This production promises to transport audiences to a world of opulence and intrigue, capturing the hearts of theatergoers of all ages.

Comments