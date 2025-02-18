Video: Watch a Preview of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What’s the buzz? The first musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. Fulton Theatre's new production will run through March 9th, 2025. Watch a preview now!

Leading the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar as Judas and Jesus are David Toole (Regional: Count of Monte Cristo, Great Comet..., Fulton: The Last Five Years) and Matías De La Flor (Broadway: Camelot). Kristina Leopold (Broadway: SIX) and Mamie Parris (Broadway: Cats, School of Rock) join as Mary Magdalene and Pontius Pilate respectively with Adam Bashian (Broadway: In Transit) as Caiaphas. Robert Anthony Jones (Broadway: Finding Neverland), as Herod and Israel Erron Ford (Off-Broadway: Twelfth Night) as Peter round out the principal cast.

Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. A timeless work, the edgy rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.” A true global phenomenon, Superstar continues to touch new generations of audiences and performers.

The company of Jesus Christ Superstar also includes Lauryn Adams, Corey Barrow, Willem Butler, Bobby Ellis, Jasmine Gobourne, Abbey Hunt, Oliver Prose, Anthony Savino, Alex Sheffield, Jake Urban, Tovi Wayne, Crystal Renée Wright with external understudies Asia Littlejohn and Devon Sinclair.

Comments