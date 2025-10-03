Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For JEKYLL & HYDE At Fulton Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fulton Theatre, a national historic landmark, will present the gothic musical sensation Jekyll & Hyde from October 10 through November 2, 2025. Check out new video from behind the scenes of the production as the cast meets the orchestra in the shows sitzprobe!

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novella, Jekyll & Hyde tells the story of Dr. Henry Jekyll, a brilliant physician determined to separate the good from the evil within the human soul. When his experiment backfires, he unleashes Edward Hyde, a murderous alter ego who terrorizes London.

Featuring a score by Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn with book and lyrics by Oscar- and Grammy-winner Leslie Bricusse, the show includes anthems such as “This Is the Moment” and “Someone Like You.” David Toole, Kanisha Feliciano, and Kristina Leopold lead the cast.

Director and choreographer Marc Robin said, “The score is explosive, the story is haunting, and the themes of good vs. evil resonate deeply, especially as the nights get longer and the atmosphere turns a bit more mysterious. We’re leaning into the darkness of the piece to create a truly thrilling and memorable experience for our audiences.”

The creative team for Jekyll & Hyde includes Marc Robin as director and choreographer, Laura Bergquist as music director, William James Mohney as scenic designer, Ryan J. Moller as Costume Designer, Paul Black as lighting designer, Josh Allamon as sound designer, Katelin Walsko as props designer, Colin Riebel as video designer, and Michael Roman as wig designer. Production stage management is by Amy M. Bertacini with Liz Patton as assistant stage manager, and Joey Abramowicz serving as casting associate.

David Toole (Edmund/Count in The Count of Monte Cristo, Fulton: The Last 5 Years, Jesus Christ Superstar), Kanisha Feliciano (Broadway: Christine in Phantom of the Opera), and Kristina Leopold (Broadway: SIX, Fulton: Jesus Christ Superstar) lead the cast. They are joined by Trevail Maurice as Gabriel John Utterson, George Dvorsky as Sir Danvers Carew, Peter Matthew Smith as Simon Stride, Katie Sina as Lady Beaconsfield, Eric Jon Mahlum as the Bishop of Basingstroke, and Mark Aldrich as Gen. Lord Glossop. Rounding out the company are Ian J. Wettlaufer, Madison Paige Buck, Samantha Chu, Colleen Amaya, Alec Brashear, Jed Hoffman, Justin Mazzella, Scott Munson, Juliet Hommes, and Roger Madding.