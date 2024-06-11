Video: Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's WEST SIDE STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of WEST SIDE STORY, running June 11-16, 2024 at the Benedum Center. Check out the video!

The Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer of Musicals includes LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Greer Cabaret Theater, WEST SIDE STORY, THE COLOR PURPLE, and THE MUSIC MAN at the Benedum Center, and SEUSSICAL at the Byham Theater.

"We are incredibly excited to bring WEST SIDE STORY to the Benedum Center this summer after last doing this show in 2008," said Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer. "Having the legendary Baayork Lee as our director is a tremendous honor; her exceptional talent as a director and choreographer bring an unmatched authenticity and vibrancy to this timeless classic. We can't wait for Pittsburgh to experience their extraordinary talent and passion."

The cast will be led by Sabina Collazo as Maria, Spencer LaRue as Tony, Adriana Negron as Anita, Giusseppe Bausillio as Bernardo, and Davis Wayne as Riff. Check out the complete cast listed below.

