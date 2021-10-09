VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

Pittsburgh CLO will present A Musical Christmas Carol this holiday season! Performances will run Dec 17, 2021 - Dec 23, 2021 at the Byham Theater.

Watch an all new trailer for the production below!

Pittsburgh CLO has taken the spirit of the season, wrapped it in your favorite yuletide melodies and tied it with all the holiday magic and wonder of your childhood. Join Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim and a host of colorful characters for the 30th Anniversary of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. With dazzling special effects, holiday charm and ticket prices even Scrooge would approve of, this Charles Dickens classic is a wonderful way to celebrate all the tradition of the season.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.pittsburghclo.org/shows/a-musical-christmas-carol.

Groups of 10+ may call 412-325-1582 or email Groups@pittsburghCLO.org.