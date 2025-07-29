Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to Pittsburgh CLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh CLO will present Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, running October 14 through November 8, 2025, at the Greer Cabaret Theater as part of the Kara Cabaret Series.

In celebration of the musical's 50th Anniversary, this fully staged, immersive production invites audiences to unleash their inner creatures of the night in a one-of-a-kind experience filled with sci-fi, seduction, and rock ‘n' roll rebellion. The madness kicks off with Ticketed Previews on October 14 (Limited Preview) and October 15, followed by the Official Opening Night on Thursday, October 16.



Join sweethearts Brad and Janet on a wild journey to the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where nothing is as it seems and every musical number invites you to unleash your inner creature of the night.



PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, & Fridays at 7:30PM (except for Halloween, 10/31)

Saturdays at 6:00PM and 10:00PM (Who's going to do a Double Feature?)

Halloween: Friday, October 31 at 6:00PM and 10:00PM (Including Costume Contest at the 10PM show)



Plus, look for special events and themed performances: DRAG BRUNCH (11/2), Trivia Nights, College Nights, Costume Contests and more throughout the run!

VIP SUPER FAN EXPERIENCE

For the ultimate ROCKY HORROR devotee: the VIP SUPER FAN EXPERIENCE includes prime seating along the stage drink rail and front tables, plus exclusive perks such as the TIME WARP TOOLKIT filled with items that will enhance your experience. Seating is limited, purchase this package early to secure your special seat and fully enjoy the madness!



SPECIAL EVENTS & THEMED PERFORMANCES:



THE ROCKY HORROR DRAG BRUNCH

Sunday, November 2

House opens at 11:30AM | Brunch begins at 12:00PM | Show at 1:00PM



Hosted by Pittsburgh's own Dixie Surewood with special guest Chi Chi de Vivre, this fabulous pre-show brunch event features live drag performances, trivia, exclusive giveaways, and more. Guests can order brunch and cocktails from a special menu both during pre-show and show. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)

PRE-SHOW TRIVIA NIGHT

Wednesday, October 22

House opens at 6:00PM | Trivia at 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM



Arrive early to test your Cult Classic Movie knowledge while guests get seated and start ordering from the in-theater menu. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)



COLLEGE NIGHTS

Fridays at 7:30PM (except October 31)



College students are encouraged to gather their crew (groups of 10+) and show up in school spirit wear for a night of fun and outrageous musical theater. Connect directly with our Group Sales team to learn more. Call 412-471-6930, email GroupSales@TrustArts.org, or visit TrustArts.org/GroupSales

LATE-NIGHT COSTUME CONTESTS

Saturdays at 10:00PM & Friday, October 31 at 10:00PM



Come dressed to impress! Guests at late shows are invited to participate in themed costume contests with prizes before the show begins while guests get seated and start ordering from the in-theater menu. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)



COSTUME POLICY

Pittsburgh CLO reserves the right to deny admission to and/or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Clothing/Costumes which may result in refusal of admittance includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any props or accessories that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp objects, pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground or impede a Guests with movement, sitting or needing to move quickly in case of an emergency.

Costume headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Costume masks that cover the face and/or obstruct vision of any kind may not be worn.