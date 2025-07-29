Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to Pittsburgh CLO

Performances will run from October 14-November 8.
Pittsburgh CLO will present Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, running October 14 through November 8, 2025, at the Greer Cabaret Theater as part of the Kara Cabaret Series.
In celebration of the musical's 50th Anniversary, this fully staged, immersive production invites audiences to unleash their inner creatures of the night in a one-of-a-kind experience filled with sci-fi, seduction, and rock ‘n' roll rebellion. The madness kicks off with Ticketed Previews on October 14 (Limited Preview) and October 15, followed by the Official Opening Night on Thursday, October 16.
Join sweethearts Brad and Janet on a wild journey to the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where nothing is as it seems and every musical number invites you to unleash your inner creature of the night.
Plus, look for special events and themed performances: DRAG BRUNCH (11/2), Trivia Nights, College Nights, Costume Contests and more throughout the run!
VIP SUPER FAN EXPERIENCE
For the ultimate ROCKY HORROR devotee: the VIP SUPER FAN EXPERIENCE includes prime seating along the stage drink rail and front tables, plus exclusive perks such as the TIME WARP TOOLKIT filled with items that will enhance your experience. Seating is limited, purchase this package early to secure your special seat and fully enjoy the madness!
SPECIAL EVENTS & THEMED PERFORMANCES:
Sunday, November 2
House opens at 11:30AM | Brunch begins at 12:00PM | Show at 1:00PM
Hosted by Pittsburgh's own Dixie Surewood with special guest Chi Chi de Vivre, this fabulous pre-show brunch event features live drag performances, trivia, exclusive giveaways, and more. Guests can order brunch and cocktails from a special menu both during pre-show and show. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)
Wednesday, October 22
House opens at 6:00PM | Trivia at 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM
Arrive early to test your Cult Classic Movie knowledge while guests get seated and start ordering from the in-theater menu. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)
Fridays at 7:30PM (except October 31)
College students are encouraged to gather their crew (groups of 10+) and show up in school spirit wear for a night of fun and outrageous musical theater. Connect directly with our Group Sales team to learn more. Call 412-471-6930, email GroupSales@TrustArts.org, or visit TrustArts.org/GroupSales
Saturdays at 10:00PM & Friday, October 31 at 10:00PM
Come dressed to impress! Guests at late shows are invited to participate in themed costume contests with prizes before the show begins while guests get seated and start ordering from the in-theater menu. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)
COSTUME POLICY
Pittsburgh CLO reserves the right to deny admission to and/or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Clothing/Costumes which may result in refusal of admittance includes but is not limited to:
Videos